Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Remains Severe; Thick Smog Engulfs NCR

Delhi's air quality remained in the severe category on Friday, making it difficult for people to breathe.

New Delhi: The people of Delhi woke up to hazardous air, as the air quality index remained in the ‘severe’ category on Friday morning. Unfavourable meteorological conditions hindered the dispersion of pollutants. Major areas in the national capital, including Anand Vihar, RK Puram, IGI Airport, and Dwarka, reported AQI figures crossing the 400-mark at 5 am.

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Latest Updates

At 5 am, Anand Vihar recorded an average AQI of 447, with PM2.5 remaining the predominant pollutant, according to CPCB data.

The AQI levels were measured at 465 in RK Puram, 467 at the IGI Airport, and 490 in Dwarka, as reported by CPCB data.

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida experienced some relief as the air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, still considered very unhealthy, based on the available data.

The CPCB website indicated an AQI of 352 for Noida Sector-125 and 314 for Knowledge Park-III in Greater Noida.

In Gurugram, Haryana, residents faced ongoing challenges as the AQI stood at 444 in Sector-51 at 5 am, according to CPCB data.

