Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal Govt Plans to Induce Artificial Rain amid Deteriorating Air Quality

Environment Minister Rai said that if certain parameters related to cloud conditions are met on November 20-21, then a pilot project related to artificial rains can be executed.

New Delhi: With air quality in the national capital continuing to remain in the ‘severe’ category, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday informed that the Aam Admi government has planned to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding this month to combat air pollution. Gopal Rai held a meeting with scientists from IIT-Kanpur to discuss the proposal on artificial rains.

Speaking to ANI, Gopal Rai said,” A meeting with the IIT Kanpur team was held today regarding the possibility of cloud seeding, i.e., artificial rain, in the wake of the pollution situation. This proposal was first presented by IIT Kanpur in that meeting. It was decided that tomorrow they would send a detailed proposal to the government.”

“If we receive their proposal tomorrow, we will present it before the Supreme Court. They (IIT Kanpur) estimate that it can be cloudy on November 20-21 in Delhi. If there is 40 per cent cloud coverage, then artificial rains can be made possible. Keeping that in mind, we have asked them to send a proposal tomorrow and then we will present it before the Court,” Rai said.

Cloud seeding is the process of artificially generating rain by implanting clouds with particles such as silver iodide crystals. It uses planes to spray clouds with chemicals to condense smaller particles into larger rain droplets.

“If it is cloudy on November 20-21 and all permissions are obtained, the pilot can be executed that day,” he added. Notably, cloud seeding requires the presence of moisture-filled clouds, which are not always available or predictable. Meanwhile, a delegation from CII and IIT Kanpur met with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to discuss the possibility of artificial rains in the national capital.

“A delegation from CII and IIT, Kanpur, met today to discuss the possibility of cloud seeding–artificial rain in the capital–for mitigating the prevalent air pollution. Enquired about the effectiveness of the technology and asked them to submit a concrete proposal.” LG Saxena posted on X.

Air pollution levels can be high during the winter months for a number of reasons, including dust and vehicular pollution, dry-cold weather, stubble burning, burning crop residues after the harvest season, and commuting.

