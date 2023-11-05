Delhi Pollution Live: Toxic Smog Grips National Capital, Air Quality Continues to be in ‘Severe’ Category

Home

The concentration of poisonous PM2.5 was still over 80 times the healthy limit prescribed by the World Health Organization.

Delhi Pollution LIVE: Delhi and its surrounding areas witnessed a marginal dip in pollution levels on Saturday due to a relatively better wind speed but a thick toxic haze lingered over the city for the fifth consecutive day. The concentration of poisonous PM2.5 was still over 80 times the healthy limit prescribed by the World Health Organization. Expressing concern about the expected deterioration in air quality in the coming days due to Diwali and stubble burning in neighbouring states, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai shot off a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav urging that only CNG, electric and BS VI-compliant vehicles be permitted in Delhi-NCR.

