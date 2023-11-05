Home

Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools to Remain Shut Till November 10 As Air Quality Worsens In National Capital

Delhi education minister Atishi said primary schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 10 amid severe air quality

Delhi Pollution: Primary schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 10, Delhi Minister Atishi announced on Sunday. The pollution levels in the city continue to remain high. For Class 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes, she said.

