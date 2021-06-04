New Delhi: A Kathmandu-Delhi Air India flight had to be diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital. The flight landed safely at Jaipur airport, and is currently awaiting approval to fly to Delhi. Also Read - Air Travel Latest Update: Domestic Flight Tickets To Cost 15% More From June 1 | Full List of Revised Rates Here

"The flight landed safely at Jaipur airport at 5:30 pm. The flight with 163 passengers on board is waiting for approval to fly to Delhi," said Jaipur Airport Director to ANI.