Delhi Rains: Parts of National Capital Witnesses Light Downpour, Brings Relief From Rising Pollution

At 7 am, the hourly air quality index (AQI) hit 402, contrasting with Sunday's 4 pm 24-hour average of 396 (categorized as very poor).

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR on Monday evening experienced light rainfall with thunderstorms. The sudden change in weather and downpours brought some relief from the deteriorated air quality in the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier had said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with the speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Palam, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana).

The weather department further added light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( ), Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani (Haryana) during next 2 hours.

At 7 am, the hourly air quality index (AQI) hit 402, contrasting with Sunday’s 4 pm 24-hour average of 396 (categorized as very poor). This rainfall has brought much-needed relief to the residents struggling with poor air quality for days.

Four people, including a married couple, were killed and a boy was seriously injured in multiple lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh where several parts were lashed by unseasonal rains accompanied by thunder, bringing down the temperatures, officials said on Monday. Heavy showers in the state, where some districts recorded more than 100mm rainfall, and lightning strikes were reported during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am Monday, they said.

