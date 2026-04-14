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Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to launch expressway today – Check route, key features

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to launch expressway today – Check route, key features

The Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is set to open today, April 14. It will significantly cut the travel time to just 2.5–3 hours. Here’s everything about the route, connectivity, and key features of the project.

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to launch expressway today – Check route, key features

Delhi To Dehradun In Just 2.5 Hours: Delhi to Dehradun is a very popular getaway for officegoers and families. The tourist destination usually takes 6.5 hours by road, but now the time is going to be reduced from today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the much-awaited Delhi–Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday. Once open, the travel time will be reduced to approximately 2.5 hours. This new expressway will give relief to thousands of daily commuters and pilgrims.

#WATCH | Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor today. The corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over 6 hours to around 2.5 hours. It has been designed with several features aimed at significantly… pic.twitter.com/XZpR46K76l — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026





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