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Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to launch expressway today – Check route, key features

The Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is set to open today, April 14. It will significantly cut the travel time to just 2.5–3 hours. Here’s everything about the route, connectivity, and key features of the project.

Published date india.com Published: April 14, 2026 10:26 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Delhi to Dehradun
Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi to launch expressway today – Check route, key features

Delhi To Dehradun In Just 2.5 Hours: Delhi to Dehradun is a very popular getaway for officegoers and families. The tourist destination usually takes 6.5 hours by road, but now the time is going to be reduced from today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the much-awaited Delhi–Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday. Once open, the travel time will be reduced to approximately 2.5 hours. This new expressway will give relief to thousands of daily commuters and pilgrims.


 

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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