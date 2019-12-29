New Delhi: After experiencing severe winter for more than a week, the national capital and other parts of North India will now witness a change in the cold wave as the change in wind direction from north-westerly to easterly has started, the IMD stated on Sunday.

The IMD also stated that there was slight relief for the people of Delhi on Sunday after reeling under the longest cold spell of the last 22 years due to a change in wind direction.

“As expected, change in wind direction from north-westerly to easterly has started and reduction in a cold day and the cold wave started from today (Sunday). This is reflected in maximum and minimum temperature,” the IMD said in a statement.

The people of the national capital since December 14 have been experiencing ‘severe cold’ with the average minimum temperature on Sunday being recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in many parts of the national capital was recorded at 2.5 degrees Celsius in Ayanagar, 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 3.2 degrees Celsius at Palam and 3.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. However, the average maximum temperature was recorded in the evening at 15.8 degrees Celsius.

Because of the dense fog at various places in the capital, the visibility was reduced to to 150 meters, and at Safdarjung, the visibility was moderate with 600 meters.

As per the IMD, light to moderate rain is expected over Delhi-NCR region during night from January 1 to January 3, 2020 and hailstorm is expected on January 2, 2020.

Because of the intense fog, 13 trains were delayed by six hours. However, the operations were normal at Delhi airport and no diversion or cancellations were reported.