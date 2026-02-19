Home

From Sardar Patel Marg to Janpath - Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory during AI Impact Summit 2026

Delhi faces major traffic restrictions today due to VVIP movement for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Commuters are advised to check affected routes and plan travel accordingly.

If you live in Delhi, plan your commute wisely today as you will face traffic restrictions/delays on major routes in Delhi today. Movement restrictions are enforced and traffic diversions are expected for the second half of India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 19.

Traffic and route restrictions have been implemented by the Delhi Traffic Police for security reasons due to arrival of several global leaders and tech executives for India AI Impact Summit 2026. India’s PM Modi will be hosting world leaders and CEOs from major tech companies during the summit at Bharat Mandapam for a series of meetings and addresses.

VVIP Movement Across The City Expected On Thursday

DDMA permits route diversions and traffic restrictions in view of the movement of several VVIPs expected in Delhi on February 19.

Road traffic restrictions for movement on February 19 have been announced in two slots –

Morning: 7:30 am – 10 am

Evening: 5 pm – 9 pm

Motorists are requested to adhere to traffic instructions and avoid travelling in congested areas wherever possible. Additionally, please cooperate with the traffic officials and practice lane discipline while on the roads.

Delhi Traffic Congestion Likely On The Following Routes

DDMA issued a traffic advisory indicating that traffic could move slow or be diverted on several routes across Delhi’s central and administrative areas on February 19. Traffic will be moving slow or get diverted on the following roads –

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Janpath & Akbar Road

Mathura Road & Shanti Path

Subrahmanyam Bharti Marg

…and many more.

Delhi commuters are advised to use alternative routes like San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, and Aurobindo Marg to reach Defence and areas near diplomatic or governmental areas.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Hosting Leaders From 110+ Countries

India AI Impact Summit 2026 is taking place from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam with attendees and speakers from over 110 countries.

Attendees include world leaders, diplomats and CEOs from 50+ global tech companies. The summit is being described as the largest global AI event taking place in the global south.

Day two of the event saw multiple traffic congestions in Delhi’s central areas. As VIP movement is expected to continue till February 20, citizens have been advised to check DDMA’s traffic updates live and allow for extra travel time if travelling to central areas.

