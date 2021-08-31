Delhi Rains: Rain lashed various parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Tuesday leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas including AIIMS, Ashram, and Akshardham.Yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the capital city will receive moderate rainfall and skies will remain partly cloudy on Tuesday. An 11:30 AM update from the IMD had forecast thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sohana, Rohtak, Panipat, Gohana, Jind, Mehem, Bhiwani, Nuh, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Safidon, Palwal, Aurangabad, Gannaur(Haryana) Barut, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Kithore, Garhmukteshwar.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Wake up to Rain, Thunderstorms; Moderare Showers Expected For 2 Hours

31-08-2021; 0830 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North, Delhi, Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 31, 2021

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police informed the carriageway of IOCL Dwarka To NSG Dwarka is closed due to waterlogging.

“There were massive traffic jams at Chirag Delhi, waterlogging, two staff of Delhi Traffic Polic,” another tweet informed.

Traffic is moving slowly between Narayana to Dhaula Kuan.

Besides, there is an obstruction in traffic from Badarpur towards Ashram Chowk due to the breakdown of a DTC at Ashram Chowk.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Golf Club road. pic.twitter.com/N3eMgLHsyU — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius. The weather office has forecast southerly winds later in the day. On Monday, Delhi’s maximum temperature was recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 25.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.