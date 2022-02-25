New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory for commuters to avoid Modi Mill flyover that connects Sukhdev Vihar, Badarpur, Kalkaji Mandir and other surrounding areas. In a statement, Delhi Traffic Police said the “repairing work for rehabilitation and strengthening” of Modi Mill flyover is underway from February 22 and it will continue for 24 days. During the repairing time, commuters have been asked to avoid the flyover stretch and use alternate routes.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Republic Day Parade Rehearsals. Details Here

The traffic will ply on half the carriageway of the Modi Mill flyover and will remain affected during repair work.

“The repairing work for rehabilitation and strengthening of Modi Mill flyover (half carriageway including loops on Kalkaji Mandir loops to Sukhdev Vihar Metro Side) is in progress from February 22. The traffic will ply on half the carriageway of the flyover and will remain affected during repair work. Hence, the commuters are advised to avoid this route and take alternative roads,” the traffic police said.

In another update, commuters are likely to breeze through the busy Ashram crossing in south Delhi from March onwards as the construction of an underpass will be constructed by the end of February.