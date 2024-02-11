Home

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Proposed Farmers’ Protest at Various Borders From February 13

Delhi Traffic Police issues a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmer's protest at various borders of Delhi from 13 February 2024.

New Delhi: In view of the proposed farmer’s protest at various borders of Delhi from 13 February 2024, the Delhi police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory. Traffic restrictions/diversions will be imposed at the Singhu Border from 12.02.2024 for commercial vehicles and from 13.02.2024 for all type of vehicles. Authorities in Haryana and Delhi have fortified borders with neighbouring states at many places by putting up concrete blocks, road spike barriers and barbed wires and deploying thousands of police personnel, besides imposing prohibitory orders.

While the Centre has invited farmer unions for another meeting to discuss their demands on February 12, the move to block borders to prevent the protesters from entering the national capital drew flak from opposition parties and farmer groups on Sunday.

Here are the following diversions issued by the Delhi Police:

FOR VEHICLES INTENDING TO GO TOWARDS PANIPAT/KARNAL ETC.

A. INTERSTATE BUSES

Interstate Buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.

B. HGVS

• HGVS intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc.via NH-44 are suggested to take Exit No. 2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki.

• HGVS intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point- Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana Village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.

C. CARS/LGVS

CARS/LGVS INTENDING TO GO TOWARDS SONIPAT, PANIPAT KARNAL ETC VIA NH-44 ARE SUGGESTED TO TAKE ANY OF THE FOLLOWING ROUTES:-

Take exit from Exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur Cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two lane stretch to MCD Toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat Haryana.

Take exit from Exit No. 2 NH-44 DSIIDC Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 Red Light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards NH-44.

Take exit from Exit No. 2 NH-44 DSIIDC Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light. Sector-A/5 Red Light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Saboli Mod. Saboli Border entering Haryana through Nathupur to TDI Kundli (NH-44).

Take exit from Exit No. 2 NH-44 DSIIDC Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 Red Light to Ramdev Chowk to Safiabad Mod to Safiabad Border) entering Haryana to Chatera Majra to Jatheri Village Connecting NH-44.

Take exit from Exit No. 2 of NH-44, DSIIDC Cut towards Bawana road to Jhanda Chowk/Bawana to Auchandi road turn Left before Auchandi Border to Mungeshpur Village to Firozpur Village to Saidpur Chowki to (KMP).

FOR CARS/LGVS INTENDING TO GO TOWARDS BAHADURGARH, ROHTAK, ETC. ARE SUGGESTED TO TAKE ANY OF FOLLOWING ROUTES: –

Take exit from Exit No. 2 DSIIDC Cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr. Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9.

Take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road- Karala T-Point Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana Village Bamnoli and may go further via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.

Delhi Traffic Police issues a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmer’s protest at various borders of Delhi from 13 February 2024. pic.twitter.com/VCIlmZYcFR — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

DIVERSIONS AROUND GAZIPUR BORDER (DELHI-UP)

Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take:

Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple OR Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy Road OR Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.

Vehicular traffic going to Haryana through NH-44 may use/divert to:

Mohan Nagar- Ghaziabad Hapur Road GT Road Delhi Dasna- take left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway –

Dabur Chowk Meerut Expressway Rai Cut and reach (NH-44) OR Inderpuri Loni – Puja Pavi – Panchlok -Mandola Mussoorie- Khekra (29 KM) – left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway- Rai cut (NH-44). OR May take service lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway- Puja Pavi left turn to Mandola Mussoorie- Khekra left turn to Eastern Peripheral Panchlok Expressway – Rai cut (NH-44). OR Tronica City Marg – Tronica City – take left turn Delhi Dehradun Expressway Mandola – Mussoorie – Khekra cut (NH-44). left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway – Rai

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Sunday arrived at Ghazipur border to inspect security arrangements here ahead of the farmers’ call for March to Delhi on Tuesday.

