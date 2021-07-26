New Delhi: As the national capital continues to witness a significant drop in daily coronavirus cases, the National Zoological Park in Delhi (zoo) is all set to open for visitors from August 1 adhering to pandemic guidelines. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors will be allowed in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm. An hour’s gap has been kept for sanitization purposes.Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Spa Centres Welcome Kejriwal Govt’s Decision to Open Their Business, Say Will Follow Guidelines
Entry to visitors will be granted strictly through online booking, Delhi Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey stated, adding that the visitors will have to strictly abide by the Centre’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Visitors can book their tickets online from August 1. Earlier this year, the ticket price has been increased from Rs 40 to Rs 80. Besides, QR code has been installed for easier transactions. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Delhi Metro to Operate at 100% Seating Capacity From Monday, DDMA Issues SOPs
Disinfectants like Virkon, Sodium Hypochlorite, Lime Powder will be used to keep the zoo atmosphere safe, especially for the raptors. CCTV cameras in large numbers will be installed on the premises for proper vigilance. Currently, there are 88 species in the Delhi zoo.
After a year of the shutdown due to COVID-19, the National Zoological Park in Delhi was earlier opened for visitors in April. The Delhi Zoo administration had stated that a total of 1,645 people had visited the Zoological Park on the first day of its reopening.
However, due to the deadly second wave of the pandemic, the Delhi zoo was again closed in mid-April and May.