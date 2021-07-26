New Delhi: As the national capital continues to witness a significant drop in daily coronavirus cases, the National Zoological Park in Delhi (zoo) is all set to open for visitors from August 1 adhering to pandemic guidelines. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors will be allowed in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm. An hour’s gap has been kept for sanitization purposes.Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Spa Centres Welcome Kejriwal Govt’s Decision to Open Their Business, Say Will Follow Guidelines

