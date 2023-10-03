Home

Delhi Water Alert: Water Supply To Be Disrupted On October 4 And 5 | Check Affected Areas

Kalka Ji reservoirs command area on 04.10.2023 (No Evening supply) Okhla Phase-I & III, Kalkaji, Kalkaji extension, Govindpuri, Sri Niwaspuri, G.B Pant Polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla sabzi mandi, Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, EPDP (No Supply in day also), East of Kailash etc. and their adjoining areas.

New Delhi: Due to repairing work at Wazirabad, the water supply will not be available/available at the low pressure in the evening of 4.10.2023 and morning of 5.10.2023. Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has advised the residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. The board has also informed that the Water tanker will be available on request.

*WATER ALERT* Due to repairing work at Wazirabad. The water supply will not be available/available at the low pressure in the evening of 4.10.2023 and morning of 5.10.2023. #updates #NewsUpdates pic.twitter.com/IdzxbDWe4q — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) October 1, 2023

Affected Areas:

Kalka Ji reservoirs command area on 04.10.2023 (No Evening supply) Okhla Phase-I & III, Kalkaji, Kalkaji extension, Govindpuri, Sri Niwaspuri, G.B Pant Polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla sabzi mandi, Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, EPDP (No Supply in day also), East of Kailash etc. and their adjoining areas. Local command areas of Okhla WTP on 04.10.2023 (No Evening supply) Kalindi Colony, Maharani Bagh, New Friends Colony East-West, DDA Flats NFC,Village Taim, or Nagar, Village Khizrabad, Village Bharat Nagar, Village Jullena, Ishwar Nagar, Zakir Bagh Village Jullena DDA Flats, Village Machigarh, Sukhdev Vihar, Sukhdev Vihar DDA Flats, Jogabai, Zakir Nagar, Zakir Nagar Extn., Batla House, Batla House extn., Village Okhla, Noor Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Abul Fazal, Okhla Vihar and allied areas. Water supply will be available to Giri Nagar (C-Lal Chowk) 600mm line on 04.10.2023. 4 ESI Reservoir command areas on 05.10.2023 (No Morning supply, Level of ESI UGR in morning at 03:00a.m will be low) Prahladpur, Tehkhand, Tughlakabad Village, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Devli etc. and their adjoining areas.

