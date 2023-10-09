Home

Delhi Water Cut: Supply Set to Hit in Parts National Capital Today | Check Affected Areas Here

The residents must note that the water will only be available at low pressure, and parts of the city that will be affected include North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, West Delhi, and parts of South Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed that the water supply in parts of national capital will be disrupted city for at least the next two days after a channel that brings raw water from Haryana to Delhi was “breached”. The DJB further added that the Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) was breached near Barwasni village in Sonipat, Haryana, and water production would be affected from the Haiderpur phase-I and II water treatment plants, and the Bawana, Dwarka and Nangloi water treatment plants, for the next two days.

The residents must note that the water will only be available at low pressure, and parts of the city that will be affected include North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, West Delhi, and parts of South Delhi including the Delhi Cantt area till the CLC is fixed.

Delhi Water Crisis: Check Affected Areas

North Delhi

Northwest Delhi

West Delhi

Parts of South Delhi

Delhi Cantt area

DJB in a press statement said that due to a breach in carrier line channel (CLC) near Barwasni village in Haryana’s Sonipat and less receipt of raw water through Delhi sub branch, the production of clear water will remain affected at water treatment plants in Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana, Nangloi and Dwarka for the next two days.

“Situation is being monitored constantly. DJB is endeavouring to rationalise the water supply. Meanwhile, water will be made available at low pressure till the situation gets improved or the CLC is restored,” DJB said.

It added that people can contact the control room at 1916/23527679/23634469 for demand of tankers and other issues.

These water treatment plants together produce around 357 MGD (million gallons per day) of water. The Haiderpur water treatment plant produces around 240 MGD of water, while the plant at Nangloi produces around 45 MGD, Dwarka 52 MGD, and Bawana 20 MGD. The DJB usually produces around 990 MGD of water, which is below the estimated demand of around 1380 MGD for the city.

