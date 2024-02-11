Home

News

Delhi Weather: Flights Affected by Fog, Airport Authority Issues Advisory | Details Here

Delhi Weather: Flights Affected by Fog, Airport Authority Issues Advisory | Details Here

According to the MeT, fog reduced visibility to 500 metres during the morning hours in Sundernagar, Mandi and Bilaspur.

Delhi Flights Delayed, Cancelled Due To Weather (Representative Image)

Coldwave in Delhi: The national capital is still reeling under cold weather conditions. According to the data shared by the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city can go to 7 degrees and the maximum temperature would reach 25 degrees Celsius. As the mercury dips in the national capital, people from different places around the city huddled around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Trending Now

Owing to visibility woes, several flights were reportedly delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. In view of the same, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory informing flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected.

You may like to read

According to the weather agency, the maximum temperature in the city would reach around 25 degrees Celsius over the next two days. The Met Department has also predicted light rainfall over Central India from February 10-12 and East India from February 12-14.

Last week, severe cold and dense fog persisted in North India, including Delhi, causing travel disruptions to and from Delhi and inconveniencing passengers. Earlier, cold weather and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh, delaying flights, trains, and other modes of transportation.

Cold Wave Conditions Persist in Himachal, 130 Roads Remain Blocked

Cold wave conditions persisted in parts of Una, Kangra and Bilaspur districts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday despite a dry weather, while fog disrupted visibility in many areas, according to the meteorological department here.

A total of 130 roads, including three national highways, in the state remained closed on Sunday morning, while 62 transformers and five water supply schemes were disrupted, according to the state emergency operation centre.

A maximum of 68 roads are closed in tribal Lahaul and Spiti, 25 in Kullu, 14 in Mandi, 13 in Chamba, nine in Shimla and one in Kangra district. According to the MeT, fog reduced visibility to 500 metres during the morning hours in Sundernagar, Mandi and Bilaspur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.