Delhi Weather Update: City Records Drop in Temperature After Light Rain And Cool Winds

The minimum temperature of Delhi dropped by 5 degrees on Monday after the national capital witnessed light rain and cool winds.

Delhi Weather Update: The minimum temperature of Delhi dropped by 5 degrees on Monday after the national capital witnessed light rain and cool winds. In the last 24 hours, the temperature of the city dropped from 36.5 to 30.5. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain cloudy tomorrow. “There’s an active Western disturbance over North-West India…There are chances of rainfall and light thunderstorm activity may prevail over the entire region. In the mountain regions, snowfall may occur in the upper reaches and rainfall in the lower reaches,” IMD Scientist Soma Sen on the weather update said.

“In Delhi, it’s cloudy since morning so in the evening there’s a possibility of light thunderstorm activities and light rain. Tomorrow, it will remain slightly cloudy and the skies will get clear the day after tomorrow,” she added.

#WATCH | Delhi: IMD Scientist Soma Sen on the weather update says, “There’s an active Western disturbance over North-West India…There are chances of rainfall and light thunderstorm activity may prevail over the entire region. In the mountain regions, snowfall may occur in the… pic.twitter.com/10myqNFDcN — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

On Sunday, the National Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, while its air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers in the national capital on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi’s 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) read 228 at 7 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, 401-500 ‘severe’ and above 500 ‘severe plus’.

