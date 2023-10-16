Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Possibility of Light Rain In National Capital Today

Home

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while its air quality remained in the 'poor' category.

IMD Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers in the national capital on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, while its air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi’s 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) read 228 at 7 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, 401-500 ‘severe’ and above 500 ‘severe plus’.

