Home

News

Delhi weather update: Relief for residents as rain and strong winds hit Delhi NCR

Delhi weather update: Relief for residents as rain and strong winds hit Delhi NCR

Delhi weather update: In a matter of relief for residents of Delhi NCR, rain and strong winds hit Delhi NCR on Wednesday evening, lowering the temperatures across the national capital.

Delhi Rain Forecast

Delhi weather update: In a matter of relief for residents of Delhi NCR, rain and strong winds hit Delhi NCR on Wednesday evening, lowering the temperatures across the national capital.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.