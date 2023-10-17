Home

Delhi Weather Update: Will It Rain in National Capital Today? Here’s What IMD Predicts

On Monday, parts of the national capital experienced gusty winds and rain, making the weather pleasant.

Delhi Sees Drop in Temperature

Delhi Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the condition of the rain in the National Capital will be over from today. Earlier, the weather department had said Delhi is expected to persist in Northwest India until October 17. According to the latest weather forecast by the meteorological department in states like Madhya Pradesh, due to lightning, 2–3 deaths have been reported. It was a very strong western disturbance that is slowly moving towards the east.

“Yesterday there was a very strong western disturbance in north-west India. Due to this, there was a lot of moisture coming from the Arabian Sea… Thunderstorm activity and heavy rainfall have been recorded in many places. In states like Madhya Pradesh, due to lightning, 2–3 deaths have been reported. It was a very strong western disturbance that is slowly moving towards the east,” IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said.

#WATCH | Delhi: IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy says, “Yesterday there was a very strong western disturbance in north-west India. Due to this, there was a lot of moisture coming from the Arabian Sea… Thunderstorm activity and heavy rainfall have been recorded in many places. In… pic.twitter.com/lpzMdtczhr — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

“We are hoping that today the thunderstorm activity will get light… There are very less chances of rain. In Delhi, the condition of the rain will be over from today only,” she added.

On Monday, parts of the national capital experienced gusty winds and rain, making the weather pleasant. The windy conditions lowered the temperature to 30.5 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season’s average.

Throughout the week, the maximum temperature is expected to range from 31 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 17 to 21 degrees Celsius.

