Winter 2024: Delhi Shivers At 3.9 C As ‘Cold-Day’ Prevails Across North India

Minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 3.9 degrees Celsius-- the lowest so far this season-- as the national capital reeled under severe cold conditions.

Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog, in New Delhi, early Friday morning, Jan. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi shivered under severe cold as ‘Cold-Day’ conditions prevailed across majority of parts in northern India on Friday. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 3.9 degrees Celsius– the lowest so far this season– as the national capital reeled under severe cold conditions on Friday morning.

As per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the lowest temperature recorded in the capital on this date since 2018.

As per the weather agency’s data. the maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.9 degrees celsius.

On January 12, 2017, the city recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

Humidity levels during the day oscillated between 45 per cent and 100 per cent, the IMD said.

Trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi

Several Delhi-bound trains were delayed as many parts of the city were covered in a dense blanket of fog on Friday morning with the Palam Observatory reporting zero visibility at 5:30 am, the IMD said.

According to the railways, 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one hour to six hours due to the fog.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies and dense fog in the morning for Saturday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 19 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

AQI ‘Very Poor’

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm on Friday was 340, which stands in the very poor’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

‘Cold-Day Conditions prevail across North India’

Meanwhile, the IMD said that Cold-day conditions prevailed in parts of north India though the maximum temperatures rose slightly amid clear skies and sunshine during the day.

As per the weather agency “cold” to “severe cold day” conditions continued at many places over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

The maximum temperatures remained in the range of 10-20 degrees Celsius, with Amritsar in Punjab clocking 9.4 degrees Celsius, around nine notches below normal.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal.

Ambala in Haryana recorded 11 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches below normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab clocked 11.4 degrees Celsius and 12.1 degrees Celsius respectively, around six notches below normal.

Ganganagar in Rajasthan shivered at 12.7 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches below normal for the season. Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh recorded a maximum temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius, around six notches below normal.

Cold day to severe cold-day conditions have been prevailing over many parts of north India since December 30-31.

In the morning, a layer of fog draped over the Indo-Gangetic plains and extended up to the northeast, bringing down visibility and affecting rail movement.

Satellite imagery showed a layer of fog or low-level clouds over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, extending up to northeast India.

Patches of fog were also visible over Odisha.

Zero visibility in Delhi

The IMD said visibility levels dropped to zero at Delhi’s Palam observatory, near the Indira Gandhi International airport.

One could see up to a distance of 200 metres at the Safdarjung airport, an IMD official said.

Visibility levels plummeted to 25 metres in Amritsar in Punjab and Lucknow and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, 50 metres in Chandigarh, Bareilly, Bihar’s Purnia and Assam’s Tezpur, and 200 metres in Ambala and Ganganagar.

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between zero and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

The IMD said dense to very dense fog is likely during the morning hours in parts of northwest India over the next three to four days.

(With PTI inputs)

