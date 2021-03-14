New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in north-west Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday. The incident was caught on camera. A man was seen lifting her body soon after she fell from the building in Shakurpur area. The man has been arrested, the police said. Also Read - Delhi: 3 Firing Incidents in 48 Hours, 1 Dead

In the CCTV footage captured from the opposite side of the road, a 35-year-old man was seen coming out of the same building and lifting the injured woman on his shoulder and running away, the police said. They added that one of the neighbours alerted the police about the incident. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Garment Factory in Delhi's Okhla Phase I

The woman was later found dead near a garbage dumping yard a few metres away from the building. Also Read - Chilling Murder: Hyderabad Woman Kills Her Husband, Buries Him in The Backyard of Their Home

The accused arrested was identified as Mukesh Kumar. He was arrested on the Lucknow-Agra Highway, while en-route to his hometown in Bihar’s Darbhanga along with his family members and a pet dog, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

“During preliminary investigation, it was found that Mukesh works as an agent who supplies maids and house helps. The victim came to his residence a few days back for placement purpose and apparently some arguments took place between them over payment and that triggered the incident,” the DCP added.

A case of murder was registered following technical surveillance and local intelligence against Mukesh and his accomplice Jiten, a resident of Jharkhand, who was also accompanying him in fleeing the city.