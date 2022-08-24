New Delhi: Upping the ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the saffron party of toppling the Delhi government “by hook or crook”. Addressing a press conference, AAP’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the BJP approached four of its legislators in Delhi and asked them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face “false cases, the CBI and the ED”. “4 AAP MLAs—Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep Kumar — have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have “friendly relations”, said Singh. The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference. Meanwhile, he asserted that they (the four AAP legislators) have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the BJP and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them. “They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing,” he added.Also Read - All Political Parties In Favour Of Freebies During Elections, Observes Supreme Court

Reacting strongly to the charges, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed the charges as a smokescreen to distract from corruption charges against Delhi ministers. "They complain that their party is being broken apart, that they have audio clips on the alleged BJP offer but wouldn't release it and will wait for the 'right time'. They will keep doing this," NDTV quoted Poonawalla as saying.

BJP ‘Offer’ to AAP MLAs: 10-Point Cheatsheet To This Big Story