New Delhi: Upping the ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the saffron party of toppling the Delhi government "by hook or crook". Addressing a press conference, AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the BJP approached four of its legislators in Delhi and asked them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face "false cases, the CBI and the ED". "4 AAP MLAs—Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep Kumar — have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations", said Singh. The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference. Meanwhile, he asserted that they (the four AAP legislators) have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the BJP and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them. "They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing," he added.
BJP ‘Offer’ to AAP MLAs: 10-Point Cheatsheet To This Big Story
- Sanjay Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold “by hook or crook” and topple the Kejriwal government.
- “Modiji is trying to make AAP MLAs break away from the party and topple the Delhi government by misusing probe agencies, sending his people to offer money to them and threaten them of consequences if they do not switch sides,” he said.
- Singh claimed that the BJP leaders with whom Dutt, Jha, Bharati and Kumar have “friendly relations” came to meet them with the saffron party’s “offer”.
- “The experiment that was successful in (the case of Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra) and failed in the case of Manish Sisodia is now being tried on our MLAs,” said Sanjay Singh.
- Referring to the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement of 2011 during the days of the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, Singh said,”AAP MLAs can neither be intimated nor lured by money for switching sides as they have come out of a “movement”.
- Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is “a very serious matter”.
- He also called a meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) to “take stock of the situation and chalk out further strategy”.
- Sisodia warned the BJP-led Centre against making efforts to “poach” AAP MLAs by misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and offering money.
- The Delhi Deputy CM said that they will “give up” their lives but will not betray their party as they are the “soldiers” of Kejriwal and followers of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.