1 Labourer Dead, Another Injured As Portion Of Road Caves In At Delhi’s Vijay Vihar

New Delhi: A 25-year-old labourer was killed and another injured when a portion of a concrete road allegedly caved in while they were fixing a water pipeline in the Vijay Vihar area in Delhi. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when a a part of the concrete road caved in and they were buried under the debris. They were fixing a pipeline near Lal quarters.

The deceased has been identified as Harender and the injured as Sonu (22), residents of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

They were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where Harender succumbed to injuries while Sonu is undergoing treatment. A case under 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station.

The matter is under investigation, the police said.