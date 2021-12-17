New Delhi: Ten new Omicron cases were logged in Delhi this morning a day after the city saw the sharpest daily spike in coronavirus cases in nearly four months with 85 fresh infections. The national capital’s overall tally now stands at 20 of which 10 have been discharged, Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed. He said that the health department officials are tracing the contacts of those who have tested positive for the new variant of Covid-19. Earlier on Thursday, the country detected 14 new Omicron cases. After Delhi reported 10 fresh cases today morning, the total number of such infections stand at 97.Also Read - Covid-19 Variants List 2021: How Many Variants of Coronavirus Troubled This Year | Watch Video to Find Out

Delhi's first case of the Omicron variant was detected on December 5. He was discharged on Monday. He had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, 40 people are currently admitted to the special facility at the Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases, Medical Director Suresh Kumar was quoted as saying.

The country’s first two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka on December 2. The new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on November 24. It was designated by the WHO as a ‘variant of concern’.

So far, 11 states and union territories have reported Omicron infections – Maharashtra has seen 32 such cases, Rajasthan has reported 17, Delhi now has 20, Karnataka has seen eight infections, Gujarat and Kerala both have reported five, Telangana six, and one case each has been reported in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu.