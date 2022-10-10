Delhi: For those still grappling with carried over water bills, Delhi government has brought huge relief. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that his government will waive late fee on outstanding water bills till December 31. “The government has taken a big decision to provide relief to the people of Delhi from the outstanding water bills. Late fee (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills will be waived 100 per cent till December 31, 2022,” Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 1:30 PM IST October 11, Tuesday

दिल्ली की जनता को पानी के बकाया बिलों से राहत दिलाने के लिए सरकार ने बड़ा निर्णय लिया है. पानी के बकाया बिलों पर लगने वाली लेट फ़ीस( लेट पेमेंट सरचार्ज) 31 दिसंबर 2022 तक के लिए 100% माफ रहेगी. यानि आप बिना लेट फ़ीस की चिंता किए अपने पुराने बकाया बिल भर सकते हैं. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2022

100 PERCENT REBATE ONLY IF YOU PAY BEFORE DECEMBER 31

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said 100 per cent rebate on late fee is applicable only for those who clear their outstanding bill on or before December 31. A rebate of 75 per cent on late fee will be given to those who clear their bill between January 1 and March 31, 2023. According to the DJB, the outstanding bill is Rs 27,000 crore, including late fee of Rs 22,000 crore. Sisodia said that the Delhi government has decided to waive late fee on the outstanding water bills in view of a large number of people facing a severe financial crisis due to the Covid pandemic.

SEWAGE PUMPING STATIONS TO CONTROL YAMUNA POLLUTION

यमुना को प्रदूषण मुक्त बनाने के लिए आज एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण प्रोजेक्ट को मंजूरी दी है। इसके तहत केशोपुर व नजफगढ में गिरने वाले 85 MGD सीवर को रोज़ाना साफ़ कर नजफगढ नाले में डाला जाएगा. इससे यमुना के पानी का प्रदूषण 30% तक घटेगा. यह कदम यमुना साफ़ करने में बहुत मददगार साबित होगा. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2022

“Sewage pumping stations of 55 MGD cumulative capacity will be built on Badli, Nigam Bodh and Mori Gate drains. The dirty water of these drains will not go into the Yamuna,” Kejriwal said on Monday in relation to Yamuna pollution.

The Yamuna enters Delhi at Palla in the north and leaves at Jaitpur in the south, traversing a length of 48 km. Twenty-two drains carrying domestic waste water and industrial effluent fall into the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla. Though the 22-km stretch is less than two per cent of the river length, it accounts for about 80 per cent of the pollution in the river. The DJB in a statement said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved projects worth Rs 869 crore to make the Yamuna pollution free.

A 46-km long sewerage line will be laid at Chandanhola and Satbari in the Chhatarpur assembly constituency in South Delhi at a cost Rs 54 crore. The Chief Minister said that 85 million gallons of sewage from Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned before it flows into the Najafgarh drain. This, according to the chief minister, is expected to reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna river by 30 per cent.