In a society and times where women, irrespective of age are not safe from devouring "sick minds" both inside and outside of the four walls, we tend to overlook or maybe even dismiss the probability of men, and boys as potential targets of physical and sexual assaults.

In one such case reported from the National Capital New Delhi, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly raped by four people and also reportedly beaten mercilessly with sticks. It is said that the accused inserted a metal rod in the boy’s private part due to which he was seriously injured. He could not bear the pain and passed out after which the accused left him for dead. Also Read - Gold Prices Fall For Second Consecutive Day, Check Gold Rate Today In Your City Here

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has shared the information and called for complete information from the police in four days in the matter while the Delhi Police, North East District has arrested two minor accused on late Sunday evening. Also Read - Navratri 2022: Top 10 Amazing Places You Absolutely Cannot Miss During This Year's Durga Festival

Swati Maliwal, the DCW chief tweeted about the incident. She said, “In Delhi, not even boys are safe” adding that the women’s panel has taken cognizance of the incident and filed an FIR with the Delhi Police.

दिल्ली में लड़की तो क्या लड़के भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। एक 12 साल के लड़के के साथ 4 लोगों ने बुरी तरह से रेप किया और डंडों से पीटकर अधमरी हालत में छोड़कर चले गए। हमारी टीम ने मामले में FIR दर्ज करवाई। 1 आरोपी गिरफ़्तार, 3 अब भी फ़रार, दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। pic.twitter.com/tXrqK7xkwm — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 25, 2022

“In Delhi, let alone girls, even boys are not safe. A 12-year-old boy was brutally raped by four people and left in a half-dead condition after being beaten with sticks. Our team registered an FIR in the matter,” said Swati Maliwal.