New Delhi: In yet another case of rash driving, a 13-year-old boy and his mother were killed and three others injured after a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in on the Barapullah flyover in southeast Delhi, police said on Saturday. The driver of the car, a college student, has been arrested, they said. After ramming into the auto-rickshaw, the car also hit a taxi. The accused driver soon fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

The auto-rickshaw driver Wakar Alam (25), a resident Malviya Nagar, and the four passengers Janak Janadhan Bhatt (45), his wife Geeta Bhatt (38) and two sons Kartik (18) and Karan (13) residents of Vinod Nagar, were injured. They were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Karan was declared brought dead while Geeta, who was on ventilator support, died during the course of the treatment.

Janak has been discharged from the hospital after the treatment. One of his sons and the auto-rickshaw driver are being treated at the hospital, the police said, adding, they were on their way back home after celebrating Holi at Janak's brother's house.

Accused is a 21-year-old student of Noida

The police identified the accused as Mukul Tomar (21), a resident of Noida Sector-78. He was driving rashly from Dwarka here to Noida with his two friends. A case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Later, IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) was added, the police said.

Mahesh, Janak’s elder brother, said the latter came over to his home in Malviya Nagar on Thursday to celebrate Holi. The family of my brother came to Malviya Nagar for Holi celebration. On Friday, they were heading back home around 8 pm as my elder nephew is a Class-XII student and he had to attend his tuition classes. Generally, they stayed at my place during the festival, Mahesh said. But destiny had some other plans for them this time it seems.

