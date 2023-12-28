134 Flights Affected, 22 Trains Delayed as Dense Fog Continues to Blanket Delhi For Second Day

Delhi Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab till December 31.

Gurugram: Children head to school on a bicycle during a foggy winter morning, in Gurugram, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Over 134 flights were affected at the Delhi airport and several trains were cancelled at New Delhi Railway stations after dense fog blanketed the city for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Because of the dense fog, the visibility in the morning dropped to just 25 metres, disrupting the movement of traffic on the road. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab till December 31. The weather office has also issued an advisory as a thick blanket of haze affected flight and train operations in the city.

“Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 134 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog,” Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System) said in a statement.

Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 134 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog: Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System) — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

22 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog, Indian Railways said in a statement.

The visibility at Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory dropped to 50 metres at 5.30 AM, while Palam, near Delhi airport, reported a visibility of 25 metres. The visibility ranged from 50 to 25 metres in Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and UP.

“Dense to very dense fog (0-25 meters) in some pockets of Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Southwest Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh,” the IMD said in a post on X.

Moreover, the IMD has also predicted “very dense fog” for late night and morning hours till New Year’s Eve in several northern states.

On Wednesday, the cold wave maintained its grip in northern India as a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Wednesday.

The temperature in the national capital dropped to almost seven degrees. The Indian meteorological department has issued a warning of ‘dense to very dense’ fog in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 27th-29th December and over isolated pockets of North Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 27th December.

According to the Met Department Visibility recorded at 5:30 AM today was, Amritsar (airport)-0, Patiala-25; Srinagar-25; Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Paryagraj-25 & Varanasi-50, Jhansi-200; Ganganagar-50, Kota-500; Delhi- Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125.

Morning visuals from Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, India gate, Barapullah and the Delhi-Noida border area showed them engulfed in dense fog.

The Delhi Airport Authority has issued an advisory stating that while landing and takeoffs continue, flights not complaint with CAT III (category III) standards may face disruptions.

“While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III complaint may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Delhi airport stated in a post of X.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.