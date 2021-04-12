New Delhi: In view of the alarming surge of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday has declared at least 14 big private hospitals as fully Covid-care centres on Monday. The decision was announced hours after the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired an emergency meeting in view of Covid-19 situation in the capital today. Also Read - Delhi: Doctor Held For Procuring Loans by Forging Wife's Signature, Documents

Those hospitals which are declared as fully Covid hospitals include Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram, Holy Family, Maharaja Agarsen Hospital (Punjabi Bagh), Max Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), Fortis Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), Venkateshwar Hospital, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute, Manipal Hospital and Saroj Super Specialty Hospital. Also Read - Delhi: Health Minister Writes to Centre to Increase COVID Beds in Its Hospitals, CM Kejriwal Holds Meet

The Delhi Government has also directed that all these hospitals declared as fully Covid hospitals will not admit any non-Covid patients till further order.

“In order to augment the bed capacity for Cvod-19 patients in view of unprecedented surge of Covid cases in past few days, 14 private hospitals are declared as full Covid hospitals and are directed that henceforth these hospitals shall not admit any non-Covid medical/ surgical patients till further order,” an order issued by the Delhi government reads.

(With IANS inputs)