New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped in a moving car in the national capital. She was first kidnapped from near her home by 2 of the 3 accused from Vasant Vihar and then was gang-raped inside the car, police said. In this regard, three men have been arrested.

As per updates from police, the accused went to Mahipalpur, consumed liquor, and then took the girl to a secluded placed and raped her. Police said FIR registered against the accused.

In the FIR, the girl told the police that she met two of the accused men at Vasant Vihar market in the evening after she returned from a friend’s home on July 6. The victim alleged the accused said roamed around the market for a while after which they called the third accused, who brought a car with him.

Police further added that after raping her, the accused also beat her up as the car was being driven around the city. They also made a video as they committed the crime, police added.