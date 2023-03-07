Home

16-Year-Old Girl Shot At By Friend Over Argument In Delhi’s Nand Nagri

Police reached the spot at Subhash Park and found that the girl had been shot at by her friend Kasim. She was shifted to the GTB hospital by her family members, a senior police officer told PTI.

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was shot at on Monday allegedly by her friend following an argument in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area. The accused, identified as Kasim, has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, police said.

Police received information at 8:27 pm regarding the incident.

“A 16-year-old girl was shot at by her friend/neighbour named Kasim at Subhash Park in Nand Nagri. The victim was taken to GTB hospital. Her condition is stable. Efforts are underway to nab the culprit,” Delhi police said in a statement.

The girl is under observation at the hospital and her condition is stable. Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused, the officer said, and adequate personnel have been deployed in the area.

“The girl was shot in the shoulder. Her friend Kasim, aged 19-20 years, fired at her over an argument. We formed multiple teams to nab him. The accused, Kasim, has been caught. A case under IPC 307 has been registered. Further probe is underway,” Joy Tirkey, DCP (Northeast), Delhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

