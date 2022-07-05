Minor raped by juvenile relative: A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody for allegedly raping his 12-year-old relative in the national capital, said an official on Tuesday. Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), said that the mother of the victim recently lodged a complaint against the accused stating that her daughter was raped. “The incident took place last November when the accused had come to Delhi to attend the marriage of their relative and was living in the complainant’s house,” the DCP said.Also Read - 20-Yr-Old Stabbed To Death With 'Key' After Argument Over Vehicles Touching In Delhi

Recently, the victim girl started to have stomach pains after which her mother took her to the hospital and found that she is pregnant. Subsequently, the woman then reported the matter to the police which, based on her complaint, registered an FIR under section 376 (rape) and section 6 of the POCSO act.

"The accused has been apprehended and further investigation is underway," Kalsi added.