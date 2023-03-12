Home

2 Brothers Killed By Stray Dogs In Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Area In Span Of 2 Days

Two brothers -- aged five and seven -- have died after they were bitten by stray dogs in the national capital's Vasant Kunj area, an official said on Sunday.

The Menace Of Stray Dogs In National Capital: In yet another incident of stray dogs attacking children in the national capital, two brothers, aged five and seven were killed after being bitten by dogs in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area. The deceased have been identified as Anand, 7, and Aditya, 5. Both used to reside at a “jhuggi” near a forest area, reported news agency IANS. These deaths have been reported within a span of two days.

A senior police officer said that on March 10, at around 3 p.m., information regarding a seven-year-old child going missing was received. After a search, Anand’s body was found in a secluded place. “There were multiple injuries on his body that seemed to have been caused by some animal bite. Later, it was learnt there are many stray dogs in the forest area that often attack goats and pigs,” the police said.

Two days later, the cops received another missing complaint. After receiving the information, the police began their search operations and the body of Aditya, the younger brother of Anand was recovered from the nearby forest area.

The police were told that Aditya, along with his cousin Chandan (24), went to answer the call of nature at a place close to the forest area.

“Chandan was at some distance from Aditya. After some time, when Chandan returned, he found Aditya in an injured condition, surrounded by stray dogs,” a police officer said.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC was also lodged. The post-mortem of both children has been done and further action will be taken based on the postmortem report.

