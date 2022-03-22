New Delhi: In a heartbreaking incident, a two-month-old baby was found dead inside a microwave oven in South Delhi’s Chirag Dilli area on Monday, said police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the police got the information around 5 pm from a hospital about the death of a two-month-old baby. The infant was spotted inside the oven by a neighbour, she said.Also Read - Ghaziabad: Gardener Stabs Plumber to Death 'Over Dog' in Indirapuram

The incident is being probed from all angles and a case of murder is being registered against unknown persons, Jaiker said. “No one has been arrested so far. We are examining everyone concerned, she said. Also Read - Delhi Man Stabbed to Death Over Playing Loud Music on Holi in Punjabi Bagh Area

According to a senior police officer, the mother of the child is the main suspect in the incident. She is being interrogated at the police station and further investigation is underway, the officer said. At the time of the incident, the child’s father was at a departmental store which he runs and is located near their house. Also Read - 13-Year-Old Boy, Mother Killed After Speeding Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw in Delhi; 3 Injured

A neighbour told reporters that he was woken up by the commotion in the area which was raised as the mother of the child locked herself inside the house. We broke the glass and entered the room. We found the woman lying unconscious inside and the child missing.

We checked all over the area, but could not find the infant. Later, two-three more persons came and they checked a room where an oven was placed they found the child inside, said the neighbour. Another neighbour said that after scouring the area for some time, a few of them reached the terrace of the house, where they found a room that was unbolted. They entered the room and found the child inside a microwave oven, he said, adding that they then informed the police about the incident.