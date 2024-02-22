2 Sharpshooters Of Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba Gang Nabbed After Gunfight With Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said two sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba Gang-- Amir and Danish-- were intercepted near Burari on Wednesday night after they were found riding a scooter without a without registration.

Pictured: Notorious gangsters Hashim Baba (L), and Lawrence Bishnoi (R)

Delhi News: Two wanted sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gang were arrested by the Delhi Police after a brief gunfight in Burari area of the national capital on Thursday. An official said the two gangsters– Amir and Danish– opened fire on the police team which was retaliated resulting in the duo sustaining gunshot injuries their legs in the retaliatory firing.

Trending Now

Giving details, the official said that the Delhi Police had laid a trap to nab the gangsters following a tip-off about their expected arrival in the area.

You may like to read

“On late Wednesday night, a trap was laid on a road that passes through the forest area of Yamuna Khadar, Garhi Mendu, after getting tip-off about the possible arrival of gangsters there,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia.

The ACP said the two assailants, Amir and Danish, were intercepted near Burari after they were found riding a scooter without a without registration.

“During the confrontation, the assailants opened fire …. posing a grave threat to the raiding team. In self defence, the police team returned fire, resulting in both assailants sustaining bullet injuries on their legs,” ACP Bhatia said.

According to police, Amir is found involved in six criminal cases ranging from robbery to attempt to murder to Arms Act, while Danish is wanted in two cases of riot and Arms Act.

“Our teams were tracing these culprits involved in an incessant firing case registered at Bhajanpura police station,” the ACP said.

Police recovered two pistols and nine live cartridges from their possession, two fired cartridges from the spot, and seized the scooter they were riding.

“On interrogation, it was revealed that Amir in 2016 was implicated in a robbery and attempted murder case in the Welcome area, resulting in a brief imprisonment of 7-8 months where he came in contact with the members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba,” the officer said.

Police said Amir, flanked by Danish, perpetrated targeted shooting in the Yamuna Vihar and Geeta Vihar residential areas.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.