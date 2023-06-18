Home

News

Delhi

2 Sisters Shot Dead On Camera In Delhi’s RK Puram, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

2 Sisters Shot Dead On Camera In Delhi’s RK Puram, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

30-year-old Pinky and her 29-year-old sister Jyoti were shot dead in RK Puram's Ambedkar Basti area.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in RK Puram's Ambedkar Basti area. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Two women were allegedly shot dead in Delhi’s RK Puram. 30-year-old Pinky and her 29-year-old sister Jyoti were rushed to the Safdarjung hospital but were declared dead. The incident took place on Sunday morning in RK Puram’s Ambedkar Basti area.

2 Sisters Shot Dead In RK Puram: Disturbing Visuals Emerge

The incident was caught on camera where the attackers were seen spraying bullets at the two women. Following this, chaos ensued as residents in the area were seen running away from the scene in disturbing visuals of the incident shared on Twitter. Pinky and Jyoti were rushed to the hospital.

You may like to read

(Note: Viewer’s discretion advised as disturbing visuals above)

3 Arrested: Delhi Police

Police said it appears to be a case of money settlement as per the initial probe. A case has been registered in connection to the incident. Three accused – Arjun, Michael, and Dev – were arrested for the double murder case, police said,

Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi said “Two women were shot dead in Ambedkar Basti under R K Puram police station area on Sunday morning. Following the incident we have arrested the men identified as Arjun, Michael, and Dev involved in the incident. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.”

The victim’s brother Lalit said, “I had gone to collect my money pending with someone, but after not getting it, I returned home. After some time, more than two dozen assailants came to my house looking for me and started firing indiscriminately. Somehow I managed to escape, angered by this, the assailants deliberately shot both my sisters. One has been shot in the chest while the other in the stomach, both of them died during treatment in the hospital.”

Delhi CM Kejriwal Questions Law and Order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned Delhi’s law and order situation. In a tweet, Kejriwal wrote, “Our thoughts are with the families of both women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people responsible for Delhi’s law and order are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government, instead of fixing the law and order. Today, if Delhi’s law and order were under the AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.