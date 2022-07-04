New Delhi: Another road rage incident in Delhi claimed the life of a 20-year-old youth, after he was allegedly stabbed by a ‘key’ after getting into an argument with another person when their vehicles touched in Samaspur village on Sunday. The deceased and his friend were returning after purchasing liquor when person they had an argument with returned with his associate. The deceased was then struck in the chest with a key.Also Read - Delhi, Where Do You Head For Brekkie? Mark These 5 Best Places To Enjoy a Scrumptious Breakfast

According to police, a quarrel broke out after the victim and his friend touched the accused's scooter near the wine shop. The incident happened while they were returning after purchasing liquor, the person whom they had quarrelled with returned with an associate, and one of them struck the victim on his chest with a key object, fatally injuring him, according to a news report by Intorts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the Pandav Nagar police station received information at 8:42 pm on Sunday that the victim had been admitted to LBS Hospital in Khichripur by his friend after being injured in a quarrel, and was declared brought dead. "The initial inquiry revealed the deceased along with his friend had an altercation with an unknown scooter rider on touching of the scooter near the wine shop in Samaspur." she said.

A case had been registered under the appropriate sections and efforts were on to nab the culprits, she added. All the CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of the crime scene are being examined to identify the culprits and ascertain the sequence of events.