New Delhi: The Northern Railway said on Friday Due to a blanket of dense fog engulfing the national capital in the morning leading to poor visibility several Delhi-bound trains are delayed today.

According to the Northern Railway, a total of 21 Delhi-bound trains including Puri New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Saharsa New Delhi Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Prayagraj New Delhi Express, Chennai New Delhi Express and Lucknow New Delhi Express are running late due to fog.

Delhi: A layer of fog engulfs the national capital this morning. Visuals from near Moti Bagh, South Avenue and Shantipath pic.twitter.com/PiujIbI4je — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, 13 Delhi-bound trains are running late following a drop in visibility due to fog.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius.