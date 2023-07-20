Home

24-Yr-Old Delhi Techie Electrocuted While Running On Treadmill In Rohini Gym, Owner Held

24-year-old Saksham Pruthi received and electric shock while running on a treadmill at the gym in Delhi's Rohini at around 7:15 AM on Tuesday morning.

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old man died of electrocution while running on a treadmill at a gym in Delhi’s Rohini area on Tuesday morning. The deceased, Saksham Pruthi, was an engineer working for a multinational company in Haryana’s Gurugram.

The incident took place at around 7:15 AM on Tuesday morning while Saksham was running on a treadmill at the Gymplex Fitness Zone in north Delhi’s Rohini.

Police have registered an FIR at the K N Katju Marg Police Station and arrested the gym owner, Anubhav Duggal. He has been booked under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

Meanwhile, Saksham’s mother has accused the gym owner of negligence and demanded strict action against him. Speaking to the media, the aggrieved mother said: “I wouldn’t have allowed my son to go to the gym had I known he won’t come back.”

She said that Saksham was planning to join a different gym. “He went to the gym after a gap of one week and told me that he will change it soon,” she said, according to news agency PTI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Mahesh Kumar, Father of the deceased (Saksham), who died due to electrocution on the treadmill, says, "…my son, Saksham was an engineer in a multinational company…I got a call from the gym this morning that he fainted, the other two men at the gym said that he… pic.twitter.com/M2FgBQReou — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Holding the gym’s negligence for her son’s death, she said, “My son had no fault. He was innocent and I want justice for him. I want the authorities to seal the gym and punish the accused.”

She further said that gym representatives initially informed them that Saksham fell down and was being taken to the hospital.

Keshav, who was present at the gym at the time of the incident, told PTI that around 7.15 am Saksham sat between two treadmills to take rest but fell down.

When Keshav tried to lift Saksham, he too got an electric shock. However, Keshav was able to turn off the power switch before people in the gym rushed to him and gave him CPR and massaged his hands and feet, police said.

While Keshav survived, there was no response from Saksham and was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state, they said.

The mother also said Saksham had recently started working and his colleagues in the office said he was very sincere.

Saksham is survived by his parents and a sister.

(With PTI inputs)

