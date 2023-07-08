Home

25-Year-Old Man Kills Self By Jumping in Front of Delhi Metro Train In Kailash Colony

The police have been notified, and CCTV evidence is being collected and the metro system is now operational.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the police have invoked Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the investigations into the suicide are underway. (Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man died on Saturday after allegedly jumping in front of a metro train at the Kailash Colony station, according to police. The police identified the victim as Ajay Arjun Sharma, a resident of East Kailash. His body was found and transported to the hospital. The police have been notified, and CCTV evidence is being collected and the metro system is now operational, as per a report in the news agency PTI.

Moreover, taking cognizance of the matter, the police have invoked Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the investigations into the suicide are underway.

Last month’s Suicide At Noida’s 52 Metro Station

In another incident last month, a man allegedly died after jumping in front of a metro train at Noida’s 52 Metro Station. According to the official, the event was reported in the morning, and authorities from the nearby Sector 49 police station hurried to the scene. He went on to say that the deceased appeared to be 35 years old and that efforts are being made to determine his identity.

Earlier Accident At Metro Train in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar

Another unfortunate occurrence occurred when a guy leaped in front of a Metro train in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar neighbourhood. The event occurred about 8:30 a.m. on the Delhi Metro’s blue line. Satish Malhotra was the man’s name, according to Delhi police. He was a Tilak Nagar resident.

What’s The Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973

Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (“the Code”) provides for the creation of an inquest report when a person commits suicide, is murdered or killed by an animal, machinery, or in an accident, or dies under suspicious circumstances.

Section 174 of the Code reads as follows : “174. Police to inquire and report on suicide, etc. When the officer-in-charge of a police station or some other police officer specially empowered by the State Government in that behalf receives information that a person has committed suicide, or has been killed by another or by an animal or by machinery or by an accident, or has died under circumstances raising a reasonable suspicion that some other person has committed an offence, he shall immediately give intimation thereof to the nearest Executive Magistrate empowered to hold inquests”. as per AIROnline.

