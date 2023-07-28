Home

25-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Outside Aurobindo College In Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

A 25-year-old woman’s body was found near Aurobindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was also found near the body, news agency ANI reported.

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman’s body was found near Aurobindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was also found near the body, news agency ANI reported. According to reports, the woman, a student of Kamala Nehru College, was allegedly attacked with an iron rod inside a park. The police has initiated a probe into the matter and launched a manhunt to track down the accused.

“We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found near Aurbindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod. Further investigation is in progress,” DCP South Chandan Chowdhary told ANI.

“The incident took place inside the park. The deceased is a college student. She had come to the park with her friend. There are injuries on the deceased’s head. A rod was also found near her body. We are investigating the matter,” the DCP added.

#WATCH | Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, says “The incident took place inside the park. The deceased is a college student. She had come to the park with her friend. There are injuries on the deceased’s head. A rod was also found near her body. We… pic.twitter.com/s0vZ4NQZHB — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal takes cognizance

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal has taken cognizance of the matter and said that “In Delhi, where a woman was shot dead outside her house, on the other hand, in a posh locality like Malviya Nagar, a girl was beaten to death with a rod. Delhi is extremely unsafe. It doesn’t matter to anyone. Only in newspaper reports, the names of girls are changed, the crimes do not stop.”

More details awaited…

