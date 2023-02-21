Home

28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Set On Fire By Live-In Partner In Delhi’s Aman Vihar

It has been alleged in the complaint that the woman got into an argument with Mohit on the night of February 10 after she found him taking drugs at his friend's place. Enraged by it, the accused poured 'tarpin oil' over her and set her on fire.

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman died after she was allegedly set afire by her live-in partner following a dispute over drugs in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Balbir Vihar in northwest Delhi and worked as a labourer in a footwear factory.

According to primary investigation, the woman had left her husband and was living with the accused, identified as Mohit, for the past six years. She had two children — one from her previous marriage and one with Mohit.

The woman was unfit to record a statement due to her critical condition. On Monday, she died at the hospital and the post-mortem was conducted, the officer said.

On the basis of her family members’ statement, a murder case has been registered at Aman Vihar police station, the police said.

Mohit has been detained and further investigation is underway, they added.

