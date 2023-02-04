Home

3-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 2 Men In Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri

The mother of the girl stated she found her daughter bleeding from her private parts. A medical examination of the victim has been conducted and she is under treatment at AIIMS.

New Delhi: A three-year-old girl was gang-raped by two men in a forest area in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri. The girl’s parents told the police they couldn’t find her at home on Friday morning. While searching for her, they met their neighbour, who told them she saw the child near a jungle next to the locality.

“In her complaint, the woman stated that her daughter went missing in the morning. While she was looking for her daughter, her neighbour told the woman that she had seen her daughter walking near the jungle area. The neighbour had also seen two persons going in the same direction towards the jungle area,” said a senior police officer to IANS. The girl was later found crying.

The mother of the girl stated she found her daughter bleeding from her private parts. A medical examination of the victim has been conducted and she is under treatment at AIIMS.

“The woman told the incident to her husband and they reported the incident to the police station. The victim (child) has been sent for medical examination and treatment to AIIMS hospital,” the official added.

Police said that both the accused, who took the girl inside the jungle, have been apprehended, and an investigation was underway. A case under sections of gang rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) has been registered.