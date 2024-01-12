30-Year-Old Man Stabbed in Face By ‘Momo Wala’ For Demanding Extra Red Chutney in Delhi’s Shahdara

The cops are scanning the CCTV footage of the spot to ascertain the sequence of events. A case of attempted murder has been registered.

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the face by a momos vendor during an argument that broke out when he asked for more red sauce in Shahdara’s Farsh Bazar area. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the victim, Sandeep, went to purchase momos from a roadside cart. After buying the momos, he requested the vendor, Vikas, for more red sauce. However, Vikas informed him that the sauce was in limited stock.

This led to a heated argument between Sandeep and Vikas. The situation escalated quickly, and Vikas allegedly stabbed Sandeep twice in the face before fleeing the scene. Sandeep was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for serious facial injuries. The stabbing was reported from Gali No-10 Bhikam Singh Colony.

The police have registered an FIR against the momo vendor for attempted murder. A dedicated police team has been formed to apprehend him. The authorities managed to track down Vikas in the Farsh Bazar area on Thursday morning, leading to his arrest.

According to PTI, Sandeep runs a small mobile charger-making unit in Bholanath Nagar, Shahadara.

In another news, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested a man from Goa for allegedly killing his friend over one-and-a-half years ago in Delhi, police said on Thursday. The accused identified as Ankit Verma a.k.a Alok Verma (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun, was also carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest.

