35 Flights DELAYED at IGI Airport as Dense Fog Continues to Envelop Delhi
Flights Delayed at IGI: Around 35 flights were delayed in Delhi as dense fog continues to envelop parts of North India on Friday.
A dense layer of fog persisted over northwest India, and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, hitting road and rail traffic movement.
The Safdarjung observatory logged a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius against three degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.4 degrees on Wednesday and 8.5 degrees on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Delhi logged a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius — the lowest in January in two years — making it cooler than several hill stations. The cold snap is straining power grids and posing challenges to the homeless and animals.
