36-Year-Old Woman, Her Child Attacked With Acid In Delhi’s Bharat Nagar Area

The woman informed police that she was sitting at her shop in Guru Bazar in Bharat Nagar area when an unknown person came through the park and threw acid at her.

New Delhi: A 36-year-old woman and her 4-year-old child suffered burn injuries after they were attacked with acid in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar on Thursday. Police are probing it from all angles even though it is suspected to be a result of personal enmity, said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena.

The woman informed police that she was sitting at her shop in Guru Bazar in Bharat Nagar area when an unknown person came through the park and threw acid at her. So far, no one has been arrested in the case.

Earlier in December 2022, a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi under Mohan Garden police station. The victim is undergoing treatment currently.

According to the younger sister of the victim, “Me and my sister were on our way to school at around 7:32 am. Suddenly, I heard her scream. I got nervous seeing her face and called our father. She was then taken to the doctor. The bike didn’t have any number plate. She used to know both of them from the past.”

