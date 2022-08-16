Gurugram: At least four people died and two others were critically injured after a truck rammed into their car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Monday night, under the Bilaspur Police Station area. According to Gurugram police, the deceased were all residents of Delhi and they have taken the bodies into their custody.Also Read - Car Stunt On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway Goes Wrong, Ends Up In Crashing On Opposite Side of Road | WATCH

The investigation into the matter is underway..