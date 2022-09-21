New Delhi: As many as 4 people were killed and several others were injured after a speeding truck mowed over them while they were asleep on a road divider. The incident happened at around 1.51 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The speeding truck crushed the people to death while it was crossing DTC Depot Redlight in Seemapuri. While two people died on the spot, one was declared brought dead and the fourth died during initial treatment, confirmed police.Also Read - Custard Apple Benefits: Weak Immune System? Do Include The Nutritious Fruit Custard Apple In Your Diet - Watch Video

The 4 deceased persons are- 52-year-old Kareem, 25-year-old Chotte Khans, 38-year-old Shah Alam, and 45-year-old Rahul. Two injured are- 16-year-old Manish and 30-year-old Pradeep.

The driver fled the spot with the truck immediately after the incident. Delhi Police has formed multiple teams to trace the vehicle involved and a search operation is underway to nab the accused. A case has been also filed under appropriate sections, said police.

More details awaited