Home

News

Delhi

40-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By DTC Bus In Delhi’s Bawana

40-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By DTC Bus In Delhi’s Bawana

The deceased has been identified as Sheela. The accident took place in front of FCI godown after which a police team rushed to the spot.

Representative image

New Delhi: In a fatal accident on Delhi’s Bawana road, a 40-year-old woman died while her husband sustained injuries after their scooty was hit by a DTC bus on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Sheela. The accident took place in front of FCI godown after which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The woman, Sheela, was found dead on the spot. She was riding pillion with her husband Ram Kumar. They were hit from the rear by the bus,” said the official.

You may like to read

“Her body has been shifted to a hospital and both the vehicles, the scooty and the bus have been taken into possession. A case is being registered on the complaint of the deceased’s husband, who escaped with minor injuries,” said the official.

A manhunt has been initiated to ban the DTC driver, who fled from the spot after the incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.